By Favour Goodness

The Anambra state government has said there are no plans to initiate impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, who recently dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance for the All Progressives Congress.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, stated this in a telephone chat with our correspondent in Awka, Anambra State.

He said though Okeke’s defection was morally wrongly, the state governor , Willie Obiano, was not taking that seriously because ” Okeke has no electoral worth .

He said, “The governor is not a vengeful person. Though what Okeke did was morally and legally wrong, the governor is not thinking about him.

Similarly, the state has expressed gratitude to the Nigerian judiciary for its avowed demonstration to keep the country’s democracy alive.

A statement by Adinuba read in part,

“The people and Govnoernment of Anambra State have received with joy, like the rest of Nigeria, the Supreme Court judgment this upholding the decision of the Court of Appeal sitting in Kano that Chief Victor Oye is the authentic National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance .

“The Supreme Court has, once again, demonstrated that the Nigerian judiciary is a temple of justice. It does not just give judgments but also dispenses justice. It does not just comply with the letter of the law but also acts in accordance with the spirit of the law. It provides hope for not just the common man but also all citizens, regardless of class, gender, ethnicity or faith.

“There is massive rejoicing throughout Anambra State and, indeed, all over Nigeria at the Supreme Court judgment. The people feel justice has been done. The Supreme Court justices have met the expectations and wishes of the people. In other words, public confidence in the judiciary has been restored, despite the activities of a few members of the Bench.

“The Supreme Court should not stop at providing the right judgments on cases but punish members of both the bar who bring to courts matters meant to ridicule the judiciary and of the Bench who entertain such suits and pass judgments on them.

” Nigerian democracy is on the march. And the judiciary is on the right path. God bless Nigeria.