Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The De Facto Customary Government of Biafra led by Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo has urged the Federal Government to suspend all military operations in the South East and all Igbo territories and as well withdraw soldiers from the zones.

In a statement by the Head of Information and Communication of the group, Uche Mefor, and made available to Daily Sun, it also condemned extrajudicial killings in the zone.

Advertisement

He also declared that his group condemned the wanton destruction of lives and properties in the zones ‘by states and non-state actors, irrespective of their motives.’

He advised various agitators that engaging in dialogue and going through a democratic process is the best way of solving their problems.

‘That the proponents of this self-annihilating strategy must be reminded that in reality, the best way to be in control of political power is by engaging and by going through the democratic process itself or they will otherwise and in effect be aiding and abating the same Fulani-controlled Nigerian state to all the more heavily militarise Biafraland, impose a state of emergency, kill more Biafrans, ultimately rig the elections and fraudulently install their stooges,’ he said.

He also emphasised that elections must hold in Anambra State.

‘In line with this pronouncement, the De Facto Customary Government of Biafra affirms that elections in Anambra State and elsewhere in Biafraland must hold in accordance with the extant laws; that any boycott of the Anambra elections and others elsewhere remains fruitless, counterproductive and would be incapable of invalidating the electoral process because a winner must emerge eventually,’ he said.

The group gave its full support to the sit-at-home order called by IPOB in the South East, however opposing its forceful implementation.

‘De Facto Customary Government of Biafra welcomes any civil disobedience measures taken by Biafrans in response or protest to the violations of their fundamental human rights and freedoms and which advances the ever legitimate Biafran cause.

‘In this regard and with particular reference, any sit-at-home in line with the above-stated objective which is voluntary is welcome. However, any violent enforcement of such exercise leading to the forcible restriction of movements, destruction of businesses, lives and properties in Biafraland must be challenged,’ Mefor stated.