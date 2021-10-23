Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Former governor of Anambra state, Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said the Igbo speaking people won’t leave Nigeria because of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Ezeife said Buhari had been trying to push the Igbos out of Nigeria, but they would not leave.

The elder statesman disclosed at a public presentation of three books on the revival of Igbo culture by the founder of a non-governmental organisation, Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), Dame May Ikokwu.

He accused the President of being responsible for the political tension in the Southeast.

“We must be careful with ourselves, we Igbo people. If somebody is targeting to kill us, should we go and kill ourselves?

“Let us tell our people the truth: we are not leaving Nigeria tomorrow and those who know don’t even want to leave

“Are we leaving because of one man-Buhari? Before Buhari, were we being pushed out of Nigeria?

“I said Buhari has been pushing us out of Nigeria. Should we obey him?” Ezeife said.