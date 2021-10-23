Advertisement

Favour Goodness

No fewer than 35 persons escaped death on Saturday in a multiple auto crash at Nnamdi Azikiwe University junction by Awka-Onitsha Express way, Anambra state.

The crash which occurred around 11.15am involved four vehicles comprising two buses and two trucks

An eye witness said the crash was caused by excessive speed.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Adeoye Irelewuyi said no casualty nor death was recorded in the crash.

He urged motoring public to maintain Safe Speed limit, stressing that, “Traffic rules and regulations must be maintained always”

"A minor Crash occurred at Unizik Junction by Awka-Onitsha Express way today 23rd October, 2021 at about 11:15hours