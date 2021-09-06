Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



A trailer loaded with motorcycle spare parts has been set ablaze by unknown persons believed to be enforcing the IPOB sit-at-home order in Enugu state

The incident happened at Eluagu Obukpa, in Nsukka local government area of Enugu State around 7am in the morning.

Sources said the arsonists driving a Sienna vehicle double-crossed the trailer forced it to stop before setting it ablaze.

Asked if the people were members of IPOB, an eyewitness told our correspondent that “I don’t know if they’re because they were not wearing anything depicting them as members of the group but they were shouting, ‘no movement today, you must sit-at-home’.

“I don’t know how but the driver escaped and nobody was killed,” the witness that identified himself as Mr Onuh said.

Men of Enugu Fire Service raced to the scene to salvage the situation but they couldn’t get there on time as the goods estimated to be worth tens of millions had been decimated by the fire.

ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the spokesman of Enugu State Police Command said “Information surrounding a truck found on fire this morning at Eluagu Obukpa in Nsukka LGA is sketchy, as the Command is yet to receive any formal report of the incident.

“However, preliminary investigation has commenced,” Ndukwe said.

The sit-at-home which had hitherto been cancelled has continued every Monday across the South East as IPOB members insist on hearing directly from their detained leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The sit-at-home has defied all threats from Governments in the zone and is expected to continue until the IPOB leader is released.