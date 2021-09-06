Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi, Accord Party Deputy governorship candidate and the running mate to Dr Godwin Maduka has lashed out on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government for it’s perpetual lies, deception and looting of Anambra state treasury under the guise of various programs.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Obi was reacting to the statement credited to the Anambra State Commissioner for health, Dr Vincent Okpala that “In two weeks, we have been able to vaccinate about 5.5 million residents in 19 out of the 21 LGAs in Anambra against yellow fever.



“The vaccinators visited public health facilities, educational institutions, churches and village squares, to ensure wide coverage.



In his outburst, Obi asked, Why do APGA-led government take Anambra citizens for fools? How can these same government be lying publicly without shame?



“How on earth did APGA-led government vaccinate 5.5 million Anambra citizens during the lockdown within two weeks? do they think that Anambra citizens are daft?



Obi challenged the APGA-led government to produce the evidence of vaccination of Anambra citizens during the lockdown and also to give Anambra citizens the breakdown of all the money the state has received in the name of fighting COVID 19 and how the funds were utilised and how it expended the N200 million it earmarked for malaria control programmes this year.



He urged Anambra citizens to brace up and vote out Apga for the mismanagement of not only the covid19 fund but for the brazen rape of the Anambra State treasury.



He restated that Dr. Godwin Maduka through Accord Party will restore sanity to Anambra healthcare sector transparently and will be accountable to Anambra citizens while delivering the dividends of democracy.