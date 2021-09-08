Advertisement

Lionel Messi is a magician with the ball at his feet.

Ahead of a match against Brazil, Messi hit a jaw-dropping free kick into the corner of the net.

Messi’s goalkeeper could only look on in awe as the ball whizzed by him.

Lionel Messi can do a lot of things with a soccer ball at his feet.

Most of them end with the ball in the back of the net.

Ahead of Argentina’s scheduled match against Brazil on Sunday, Messi was messing around a bit during warmups practicing his free kicks when he hit a ball so perfect it left his goalkeeper staring in disbelief.

With the ball placed a few yards outside the box, Messi hit a curler that began straight on the keeper and somehow wound up in the upper-90.

Advertisement

You simply cannot do it better than this.

-ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 6, 2021

Argentina’s match was ultimately abandoned after Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch in an attempt to deport several Argentinian players the believed had failed to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

The Argentine Football Association denies its players had broken any rules.

Even if no match was played on Sunday, Messi left Brazil with one heck of a highlight.

Read the original article on Insider