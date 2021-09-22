Advertisement



*Calls for immediate attention of FERMA

*Demands full reconstruction of the road

The spiritual leader of the Igbo nation Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka (Ogilisi Igbo) has told the Federal Government of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari that the collapse of Onitsha axis of the ever busy Onitsha – Owerri road as too bad to the national economy and people’s survival because the road which mostly connects the Southeast and Southsouth is a source of massive economic activities cutting across transportation, trade, commerce, tourism, hospitality, entertainment and oil and gas businesses that aids survival of the people.

Speaking to journalists on the spot where the road broke into two thereby making vehicular movement impossible Ezeonwuka called on President Buhari to as a matter of importance and urgency designate the Federal Road Maintainance Agency (FERMA) to come and fix the broken portion of the road immediately to enable the people go back to their businesses and get economic activities back on track.

The Igbo leader who is the Proprietor/CEO Rojenny Games Village Oba, near Onitsha also demanded the full reconstruction of the road calling on President Buhari to as a matter of importance award Julius Berger the contract to fully reconstruct the Onitsha axis of the Onitsha-Owerri road from Upper Iweka upward to Oba axis of the road which is about 8kilometers before the Christmas season comes on board to enable easy movement of goods and travellers on the road.

He noted that the bad condition of the road is dangerous to vehicular movement most especially as the Christmas season in fast approaching maintaining that a situation where travellers, holiday makers, tourists, traders, businessmen, industries, oil dealers and oil companies cannot move to and fro Lagos and other parts of Southwest, Southeast and Southsouth is to bad for the economy of Nigeria and survival of the people in general.

He added “this is the road that connect major cities in Southwest, Southeast and Southsouth like Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Asaba, Onitsha, Nnewi, Owerri, Aba, Umuahia, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Uyo and Yenegoa, so the entire Southern Nigeria which is the hub of trade and commerce and oil businesses is in serious danger if the Onitsha – Owerri road is not use”