Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has condemned in the strongest terms the gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of the late former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Dora Akunyili, describing it as an act of wickedness in the highest order which must be condemned in all ramification.

Dr. Akunyili was murdered on Tuesday on his way from Onitsha to Umuoji at Eke Nkpor as he reportedly took old Enugu-Onitsha road on his way back to Enugu.

His dastard killing has attracted condemnations from all and sundry across the country.

Advertisement

Governor Uzodimma not only condemned the murder of the medical doctor but harped on the need to ensure that the perpetrators are unmasked and brought to book.

The governor said: “I, on behalf of the Government and good people of Imo State, commiserate with the Akunyili Family, the Government and good people of Anambra State over this inhumane act.

“As we pray for the repose of his soul, I believe the Government at the State, Region and Federal would continue to improve our security architecture against these elements and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“As a peaceful and loving race, we are known for our hospitality and unison with the ideology of ‘Onuru ube nwanne agbala oso,’ let’s eschew violence and embrace peace to pave way for the development of our region for ‘igwe bu ike.'”