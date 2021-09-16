Advertisement

Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has slumped at the third National Identity Day celebration at the Banquet Hall, Aso Villa.

Mr. Bawa who was delivering a goodwill message suddenly stopped, staggered back to his seat, and laid down.

Professor Isa Pantami and other dignitaries held him, after some time, he was guided out of Nigeria’s seat of power.

Bawa, aged 40, holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy was Head of Operations of the Commission’s Lagos office before emerging as EFCC chairman.

He replaced Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the anti-graft agency.

More details later…

