By Favour Goodness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to ensure that anyone or party that attempts to write Anambra governorship election result come November 6, dies.

National Vice Chairman of the party, South East zone, Chief Ali Odefa stated this in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, while addressing Anambra indigenes resident in Ebonyi when the governorship candidate of PDP, Chief Valentine Ozigbo visited the state to meet with Anambra people in the area.

Odefa stressed that democracy must prevail at the poll, and noted that PDP will not allow the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), nor the ruling party in the state, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to rig the forthcoming election to their favour contrary to what may be the outcome of the poll.

He added that Anambra governorship election would be used by the party to continue to protect the nation’s democracy. Odefa described Ozigbo as a man that will bring Anambra out of the trouble they are in now and take them to the promise land. He then enjoined the electorate to protect their votes, insisting that votes must count at the poll.

He said, “Anambra election, you will write the result but you will not live to see the result. If you attempt to write Anambra governorship election result, you will die. “This is democracy, elections must be free and fair; whether you are the ruling party at the federal, at the state, at the local government, you cannot write result of elections in Nigeria again.

“Mobilize our people let them go and register to vote. Anambra is where we will use as a test case to continue to protect the democracy of Nigeria. You votes must count, it must count. We will vote and we will stay and watch our votes, they cannot write the results, it is not possible.

“Even in Ebonyi here, they keep saying ‘I am connected to the centre, I will write the result’. Where will you stay and write the results? Where will you stay and write Ebonyi results or Anambra results? It is not possible. Before you will write the results in Anambra or Ebonyi, write your will and share your property first. As God will liberate Anambra in November 6, by February 2023, God will liberate Ebonyi State.”

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the party for the November 6 Anambra election, Chief Valentine Ozigbo has described Friday’s Appeal Court verdict which declared him as the valid candidate of the PDP as a victory for democracy, the people of Anambra State and those who took him to court.

Ozigbo while speaking with journalists, called on his opponents in PDP, Anambra indigenes in Ebonyi to join hand for the victory of the party at the poll.

“What we achieved on Friday was a victory for the Anambra people including those who took me to court. And so, I will make effort to actually call them which I am doing. Our opponent is not within, he is on the outside. And so, I am using this medium to urge everybody, let’s come together.



“This is the time for PDP to take over Anambra State and nothing will be spared. This judgment will boost our momentum and I am going to win the election,” he said.