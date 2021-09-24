Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Anambra 2021 governorship election, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has commenced local government tour ahead of November 6th governorship election.

The Paradise gathered that Ozigbo, will tour all the 21 local government areas of the state to enable him win the polls.

The tour commenced today (September 21, 2021), at Orumba North, Orumba South and his own Council Area, Aguata LGA.

Addressing thousands of eligible voters and PDP supporters at Ajali, in Orumba North Council Headquaters, Ozigbo, said the tour would avail him the opportunity to share his administrative manifesto with Ndi-Anambra and hear their views on how to move the state forward as well as deliver victory for PDP during the election.

He promised to run people focused, friendly and all-inclusive administration, when elected as governor, adding that he would introduce effective community intervention programme in order to take the dividends of democracy to every part of Anambra State.

He also pledged to protect the interest of party leadership, members as well as the entire residents in the state when he assume duty in Agu-Awka Government House come March 18, 2022.

“I have better message and plans to develop Anambra than other candidates. And by the special grace of God, I will win the election.”

Ozigbo assured his supporters that PDP is coming to change the poor narrative of the present APGA-led administration.

He expressed optimism that he would win the governorship election with wide margin.

While thanking Mr Peter Obi and other party leaders in the state that acompanied him on the tour, Ozigbo appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible, free, fair and transparent exercise in order to sustained the spirit of electoral unity in the country.

Mr. Peter Obi who also spoke, begged the people in the area to vote Valentine Ozigbo to power to enable him reconstruct and rehabilates all the abandoned roads across the 181 communities in the state.

A former APGA state lawmaker, representing Orumba North Constituency, Honourable Romanus Obi, who recently defected to PDP with about 700 supporters, assured Ozigbo that PDP would win the council area.

“The people are tired of the APGA-led government in the state. The civil servants, market women/men, traders, artisans, students and business owners are lamenting over the poor governance of Willie Obiano in the State”, he lamented.