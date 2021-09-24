Advertisement

The attention of the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the fallacious and careless statement by the clueless politician of our time, Alhaji Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives. He displayed ignorance and servitude by comparing non-violent IPOB movement with the murderous Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani bandits, and the killer herdsmen wrecking havock across Nigeria.

We know he made such reckless and irresponsible remark in his quest to impress his political slavemasters so as to retain his position. But it was stupidity and idiocy taken too far. Alhaji Gbajabiamila should not forget that his Yoruba kinsmen are also agitating for freedom today because of the evil agenda of his Fulani slavemasters. He should not forget that they will surely come for him after using him to castigate and destroy his Southern brethren. What a stupid blindness all in the name of political correctness.

The recent statement from Gbajabiamila shows his ignorance about IPOB and he doesn’t understand that IPOB is present in almost all the countries of the world. Do terrorists openly parade themselves as IPOB does or do they hide their faces?

We are however not surprised at such position by a man who shamelessly converted from Christianity to Islam because of political position. When they dangled the House of Representatives speakership for him, he quickly renounced his faith and like the dog he is, he fell on his fours to lick the vomit from his fulani handlers. This is the man who wants to educate us on who terrorists are. He should be ashamed of himself. He is after his stomach and ready to sacrifice anything for political position. A man who betrayed his faith and religion because of politics can never be trusted for anything. Even Satan cannot so cheaply renounce his faith!

Gbajabiamila and his crew of Fulani terrorists cannot change our strategy nor deter us from achieving Biafra freedom from Nigeria. Gbajabiamila or whatever you call yourself stay away from IPOB or sorry will definitely be your new name. Every fool will wake up and mouth the hallowed name of IPOB to raise their dimming political profile.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB