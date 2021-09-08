Advertisement

An official of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) whose name was given as Chukwu Odiahu has been stoned to death in Okene, Kogi State.

Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Advertisement Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The late Odiahu who worked at the engineering department of the broadcast station in Okene was stoned dead after he closed from work on Tuesday evening.

It is unclear who his attackers are but the staff on duty at the time of the incident have been arrested.

“They are currently helping the police in their investigation at the Divisional Office of the Nigeria Police Force, Okene,” the source said.

A member of staff at NTA in Okene, who spoke under anonymity, confirmed the incident.

“It is very unfortunate we all woke up this morning to see the corpse of one of our colleagues under the engineering department. When we closed transmission around 10pm on Tuesday, he left the office premises,” he said.

He lamented that unfortunately, the body was later discovered.

However, all the staff on duty have been arrested because they were prime suspects, he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya, could not be reached for comments as he failed to pick calls or messages sent to his mobile phones.