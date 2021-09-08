Three officers of the Delta State Police Command have been shot dead, with their corpses set on fire....

Advertisement

Three officers of the Delta State Police Command have been shot dead, with their corpses set on fire.

Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Advertisement Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The officers attached to Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters, were killed at a checkpoint along the Obeti/Oliogo Road in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered the hoodlums ambushed the deceased officers and burnt them inside their Toyota Sienna patrol van.

“They were burnt beyond recognition in their patrol van”, an eyewitness said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the killings but did not give details.

Edafe also confirmed that operatives of Delta State Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad, SAKCCS, have arrested six Suspected criminals who allegedly murdered the Prince of Orhuwhorun, Eric Takerere, and two Mobile Police Officers in Ekpan community of the State.

He told journalists in Asaba, the state capital, that Prince Eric Takerere and the two mobile police men were murdered and their rifles carted away; adding that they also attempted to murder his brother, Prince Franklyn Takerere.

Edafe hinted that since their murder, the Police had not relented in its effort to arrest the fleeing members of the gang, hence the earlier arrest of

one Godspower Agabarhayowe “aka” Ganagana, 27, and Tony

Edwin also 27 years.

According to him, they were arrested on July 09, 2021, and thereafter, they led police operatives to their hideout in Udu, Warri and Aladja, area where six members of the gang were arrested.

He gave the names of the suspects as Onoriode Shefo “aka” Chikago, 36, Omagbeosa Sholla, 30, Godwin Obukoemu “aka” Million, 30, Ejime Mugagba, 34, Ejiroghenen Nushe, 24, and Egho Monday, aged 28 years.

“They all confessed to be involved in the murder of prince Eric Takerere, his two mobile police men,” he said.

“They also led the operatives to their armoury where two AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally made pistol, four magazines, 76 rounds of live ammunition and 38 rounds of live cartridges were recovered”, the PPRO stated.