By Favour Goodness



12 candidates have been listed to participated in the November 6, governorship election, according to an updated list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The list also contained names of only deputy governors for six political parties.The document which signed by Rose Oriaran Anthony, INEC secretary, did not list any candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



In the list are Prof. Charles Chukwumma Soludo as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and Ibezim Onyekachukwu Gilbert as his deputy. There was a remark of “court order” beside their names.

The name of Sen. Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Sen. Ifeanyi Uba of Young Progressives Party, YPP, were also not in the list but that of the deputies were there.



The other candidates are Godwin O. Maduka for Accord Party, Chukwuugo Bennet Etiaba (AA), Chidozie Wilson Nwankwo (AAC), Okwudili Geoffrey Onyejegbu (APN), Victor Efamefuna Ezenwafor (NRM), Chukwudum Godwin Obinna Uzor (SDP), and Francis Obiora Okonkwo (ZLP).

The deputy governors listed are Maxwell Emeka Chukwujama (ADP); Chukwuemka Stephen Okafor (APC); Chukwuemeka Nnamdi Eze (YPP) and Godwin Gozie Igbo (PRP)



The list came with a press release signed by Festus Okoye, national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, stating that the commission “met today Thursday 19th August 2021 and deliberated on a number of issues, including the nomination of candidates for the Anambra Governorship election holding on 6th November 2021.”



According to him, “The Timetable and Schedule of Activities approved by the Commission on 18th January 2021 provides for the withdrawal/substitution of candidates in line with Sec. 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). Accordingly, by the deadline of 30th July 2021 fixed by the Commission, seven (7) Governorship and eleven (11) Deputy Governorship candidates were substituted by eleven (11) out of the eighteen (18) political parties.



“Similarly, the Commission was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election.”



However, the release said: “the final list of candidates will be published on 7th October 2021 as provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.”