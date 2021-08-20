Advertisement

Gunmen on Friday morning ambushed and allegedly killed five farmers on their way to farm at Modakeke community, Osun State.

It was gathered the incident happened around 7am when the farmers were heading to their farms along Toro road in Modakeke.

The incident caused tension in the community as residents and policemen visited the scene to evacuate corpses of the farmers.

Osun police spokesperson SP Yemisi Opalola, said: “I heard some people were killed and the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode has deployed more of our men to the scene.

“Our men are doing everything possible to restore peace in the area.”

