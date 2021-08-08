Advertisement

The state government on Sunday warned pro-Biafra agitators especially, members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB that it would not spare anyone that breach the peace in the state in the name of sit-at-home.

It urged residents of the state to go out for their businesses on Monday as their security would be guaranteed.

The state gave in a statement issued by the Executive Chairman, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Denge Josef Onoh.

Advertisement

The statement titled: “Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), wants residents to go about their businesses on Monday,” described the sit-at-home directive as familiar propaganda that had enthroned hardship on the citizenry, adding that “by now wisdom is supposed to be prevailing upon rather than emotion”.

“ECTDA wishes to clarify that there is no constituted authority, either as federal, state or local government that declared any Monday as a resting or work-free day.

“The Authority also wishes to assure residents in the three local government areas of the state capital that there will be no molestation of anybody conducting genuine business in the state except such a person is a miscreant in which case the law enforcement agents have been put on notice to deal with such nuisances.

“We therefore ask all business operators within the Capital territory to ignore the propaganda of a sit-at-home order as the state government has put machinery in place to ensure that lives and properties are secured.

“People sitting at the comfort of their luxuries outside and within Nigeria should not mislead other people eking out their own living in their own way. We in the ECTDA assure residents of peace and sanity in Enugu and this administration will not have mercy for anybody that wants to ferment trouble in the city.

“The security apparatus in the state have exhibited maximum strength even against the unknown gunmen which recently proved the integrity of the agencies in the state as well as that of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in protecting lives and properties in the state.

“The state Governor has shown tremendous support to the people of the state and deserves as much solidarity. We therefore urge bankers, civil servants, artisans and the entire general public to cooperate with this directive.”

