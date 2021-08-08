Advertisement



From Ahmed SAKA, Bauchi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) support group called “North East APC amalgamated media forum” has expressed their support behind a two time governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff for the position of the National Chairmanship of the Party.



The National Chairman of the Group Bello Ambo told newsmen after a one day crucial meeting of the group held in Bauchi over the weekend that the Group resolved to queve behind the former governor of Borno state, because of his Sterling leadership qualities which they believe can led the party to succeed in 2023 elections. The meeting which was attended by the executives of the forum from North East said that just as any other ruling party, the APC has gone through a lot of upheavals in the last couple of years hence the need for a unifying figure that could reposition it to remain on the winning ways.



Ambo said that the former governor of Borno state single handedly collapsed a major faction of the PDP into the APC and along with all the law makers loyal to him, defected to the APC thereby giving the latter the much needed majority at the both chambers of the National Assembly in the past.

“Again we are approaching another critical point in the life of our party, we are here today to appeal to the North East leaders and all stake holders of the Party to produce Sheriff as a choice of the region for National President and We are confident he will justify the confidence repose on him by taking the party to win 2023 elections”.

Chairman “Having understudied his commitment to progressive and party politics, as well as the enhancement of democratic tenets, we are convinced beyond all doubts and emotions that Sheriff is the best for the APC top job because of his zeal and determination to realize President Muhammadu Buhari’s plea that the APC should not be allowed to die after his tenure:



He explained, that the group resolved to support Sheriff to emerge as the National Chairman, because he is the only one who has what it takes to check the PDP, which is desperate to oust APC from power in 2023, and we are very optimistic that our party, the APC, will retain power in 2023 with Sheriff as the National Chairman”.



Ambo said the group has submitted letters to all state Chairman and other stake holders of the Party and they will take their campaign train to other regions in order to unifying supporters of APC in the country to support Sheriff.