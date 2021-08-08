Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



Arrangements have been concluded for Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to commence e-registration of its members on Monday, August 9, 2021.



In a statement released on Sunday afternoon by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said the E-registration committee headed by the Edo State Governor, Dr. Godwin Obaseki, would start with the pre-launch ceremony at the PDP Secretariaton Monday afternoon.



The event which would commence by 2pm is expected to be attended by all the PDP Governors, members of Board of Trustees (BoT), National Working Committee (NWC), and other critical stakeholders.

Political analysts believe that the e-registration exercise to be embarked by the PDP is a subtle way of capturing the youth demography ahead of 2023 general elections.