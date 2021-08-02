Advertisement

By Okechukwu Keshi Ukegbu

Radio programme in English Language has been flagged- off in Abia State. The programme is anchored by National Mass Education Education Commission (NMEC, Abuja in conjunction with Abia State Agency for Mass Literacy Adult and non- formal Education.

The programme was flagged-off by the wife of the Governor, Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu who was representated by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Lady Chinedu Brown.

The Executive Director of the agency,Hon Chimezie Douglas Nwaorji in his address noted that the programme is of immense benefit to all and sundry.

He said that the programme is tailored towards reaching all those who cannot benefit from the formal school system through radio programmes.

Nwaorji listed the group to include the vulnerable, out-of- school youths, children on the streets, victims of teenage motherhood, nomadic and illiterate persons, and people dwelling in the hinterland.

It will be recalled that the National Mass Education Commission had recently sponsored 300 learners, two facilitatorseach from the three senatorial zones in Abia State for the Literacy by Radio programme in English Language.