The merry go round of the Anambra 2021 gubernatorial election continues its go round as the populace watch on with held breath.

Today, the Court of Appeal, Awka Division presided over by His Lordship, Hon Justice C Nwosu-Iheme and other Justices dismissed the all applications filed by Chief Edozie Njoku, Jude Okeke and one Hon Wilson Onyekwelu challenging the judgment of His Lordship, Hon Justice C C Okaa of the Anambra State High Court. The judge had ruled previously that Chief Victor Oye remained the legal national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] – and by extention, Prof. Charles Soludo remains the rightfully elected candidate of the party for the Anambra gubernatorial election of 2021.

Already, the factions involved in the tussle for who will produce the gubernatorial candidate for the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election are awaiting the ruling from an Appeal Court in Kano State. A ruling is expected on the 5th of August 2021.

Stay tuned