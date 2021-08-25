Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Protesters have stormed the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP calling on Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to leave the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, alone chanting “Secondus must stay.”

A Rivers State High Court had on Monday, granted an interim injunction restraining Secondus, from parading himself as chairman and member of the PDP.

But the visibly angry protesters attributed the ordeals of Mr. Secondus to Governor Wike, stressing that no “one man is bigger than the party” while also singing “Bye bye to yeye Wike! Enemy of PDP.

“We are here to tell the youths and Nigerians that Secondus is our man and he must stay.”

They narrated that Secondus as National Chairman has done well as he won Adamawa, Oyo, Bauchi, Zamfara and Edo states for the party.

They carried placards bearing several inscriptions in support of the National Chairman.

“PDP is bigger than Wike! Secondus is good for our party! Secondus must finish his term!” among others.

While the protest was going on, the National Working Committee of the party has gone ahead with its meeting.

The NWC has also fixed the National Executive Committee meeting of the party for Friday this week.

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party, Yemi Akinwonmi, had announced the postponement of the NWC meeting earlier scheduled for Tuesday “until further notice to allow for broader consultations in the overall interest of our party.”

He had announced a takeover of the reins of the party following a restraining order on the National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

However, Nine members of the National Working Committee of the party under the leadership of the Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Suleiman Nazif, in defiance of an earlier announcement by Akinwonmi, held a meeting and announced that an emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the party would hold on Friday.