Three persons sustained varying degrees of injury in a motor accident along Nteje-Awka espress way, Anambra State.



The crash which occurred on Saturday around Awuzu junction, involved Hyundai Elactra and a shuttle Bus, with four persons on board.

According to eyewitness report the crash was caused by speeding which led to loss of control.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi said no death was recorded in the crash.

He wished the injured quick recovery, urging motorist to give themselves plenty of time to reach their destination and avoid speed when driving.



He said, “A Serious traffic crash happened by Awuzu junction at Ntege-Awka espress way on 7th August, 2021 at about 0758hrs.



“The accident was between two vehicles. One Mr. Anyawu Ifeanyi with veh registration number: FT165LND HYUNDAI ELACTRA, NDL/no DG505549AA1, private Car. And unidentified driver of a shuttle Bus with registration number: UWN754ZX DTRAI Wgon II Commercial; Belonging to Association of Urban bus Anambra State.

“Four person’s were involved in the accident, comprising 3male adults and 1 female adult.



“3 casualties (2 male, and 1 female) in the vehicles sustained injuries and were rushed to FRSC Clinic at Nteje by first responders at the crash scene.

“We should learn to obey traffic rules and regulations.”