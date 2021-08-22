Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Nnamdi Kanu’s legal counsel, Aloy Ejimakor has weighed in on the recent crisis rocking the pro-secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

It was gathered that the group is having a bitter leadership battle as some members are accusing Kanu’s lawyers of collecting bribes to suspend the ‘Sit-At-Home’ in South East announced to protest their leader’s detention.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Ejimakor wrote; “Does it make any sense to say that “lawyers collected money to suspend the ‘Sit-At-Home’?.

“Do the lawyers have such powers? Can’t you see that these allegations are aimed at setting the house against itself?”

“Shine your eyes, be smart & seperate the apples from the oranges,”.