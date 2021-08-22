Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Women from the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra state, under aegis of “Anambra Women for Peace and Growth Initiative” have expressed concern over the lingering court cases capable of affecting the Nov. 6 guber poll in the state.

The women, who expressed worry through a peaceful protest, also threw their weight behind the continuity of APGA-led government in the state.

The women, who trouped out in their numbers, protested within the Ekwueme Square, Awka, under heavy down pour with placards and banners showing inscriptions like “say no to Supreme Court governor” Anambra women want a free, fair and credible election and Anambra Women support the continuity of APGA government among others.

The leader of the women, Mrs Joy Otuadimma said that they are out to contribute to the peace and progress of the state.

Otuadimma affirmed that Anambra state deserves steady growth and development for the sake of its children, stressing that APGA-led government has repositioned the state for better and harped on the need for the party to continue to lead the state towards greatness.

She commended Gov. Willie Obiano and his wife, Ebelechukwu for a job well done over the past years, hoping that they will continue to do great exploits for the state till their last day in office.

Otuadimma further called on all Anambra women to be part of the ongoing voter registration exercise in other to have a stake in making a governor that will work for Anambra people.