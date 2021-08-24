Advertisement

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has hinted that troops are on the trail of the bandits that invaded the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State

Bandits, who have been abducting students in public schools in the State, attacked the Academy in the wee hours of Tuesday, killing two officers and abducting one.

The DHQ, in a statement by the Director Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Sawyer, assured troops are combing the entire location in search and rescue mission.

It said: “The gallant troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in joint operations are in hot pursuit of armed bandits that attacked the officers’ quarters of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), in Kaduna early hours of 24 August 2021.

Advertisement

“The bandits who sneaked in after breaching the perimeter fence went straight to the officer’s living quarters and started shooting sporadically.

“Unfortunately, two brave and gallant officers paid the supreme price while 1 other officer was abducted by the bandits during the process.

“All efforts have been intensified by troops who are currently combing the entire locations in search and rescue mission for the abducted officers.

“The Commandant NDA as well as the HQ 1Div with the support of NAF are presently in a coordinated joint operations to search and rescue the abducted officer and arrest the perpetrators”.

The statement added: “The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) wishes to use this medium to condole with the families of the deceased officers, thanked troops for their quick response.

‘’The CDS also wishes to assure the NDA communities of their safety as security have been beefed up while operations are ongoing in the general area. Further details will be released later”.