By Favour Goodness

The Accord Party (AP) has chided Anambra state government over the revelation by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) that N41 billion matching grant of the state is lying fallow in its office.

The party said the development is not healthy for the growth of education in the state

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Hamid Boboyi, a few days ago disclosed over N41.06 billion grants belonging to Anambra remained unaccessed since 2017.

Sir Kenneth Obi, Deputy governorship candidate of the party, while addressing the members in Awka on Saturday blamed the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government for what he described as a big mistake.

Obi is the running mate to Dr Godwin Maduka, who dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) recently because of unresolved court cases in the party.

He said the implication of such huge mistake was that students would continue to suffer, lamenting the poor state of many primary schools across the State would not improve.

UBEC made the revelation while presenting the 2020 Capital Budget Performance to the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education

The commission stated that Anambra state failed to access the fund in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Obi, a director in Oasis Medical UK and a Director in Atlantic Oil Services UK before joined politics, assured the Accord party would redress such anomalies if elected.

“The blueprint of Accord Party for the educational sector will pitch Anambra children to compete favourably with their counter parts across the globe.

“At a time when artificial intelligence and robotic technology had swept across the Western World, Anambra children cannot be left behind with such UBEC Fund sad news,” Obi assured.

Mr C Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment said that there was no cause for alarm.

He said the state government would not join issues with anybody or whatever party on the matter, adding they would talk at the appropriate time.