Advertisement

Anambra is an “A” state not just in name, but also in rating and substance.

Accordingly, the choice of Prof Chukwuma Soludo and Dr. Onyeka Ibezim are in sync with her culture of promoting excellence in all spheres of human endeavor. Their candidacy lends credence to her achievements and the lofty heights attained by her numerous sons and daughters who strive to bear the “shining light” at all times.

Little wonder ndi Anambra have no apologies for excellence whether in education, commerce or political leadership. Yet those who wish to lower the Anambra bar of excellence are sweating hard to dismiss the quality Prof Chukwuma Soludo will bring to the office of the Governor of Anambra State.

Advertisement

A product of hard work and scholarship, Soludo does not pretend about his humble beginnings as nwa mgbafor, but is ever ready to bring value to bear wherever he goes, and for that, the antagonists shout “crucify him.” At the recent Inauguration of APGA Campaign Council and Committees in Awka, Soludo spoke about the benefits of credentials of both himself and that of his running mate Dr. Onyeka Ibezim. He said the credentials are fitting and in tandem with the Anambra bar of excellence that sharply contrasts with WAEC and School Leaving Certificates paraded by some other candidates. A fact most people admitted and applauded.

However, as expected of minimalists, they have gone to town, shouting themselves hoax with claims that he denigrates persons of lower qualifications.

Far from it! Soludo did not denigrate. He merely affirmed that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) gubernatorial candidate and his deputy were chosen in keeping with the Anambra standard.

Or has it become a crime to espouse capacity and excellence in Anambra? Truth is that ndi Anambra have no apologies for insisting on excellence and so does Prof Chukwuma Soludo and his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim.