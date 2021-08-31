Advertisement

Favour Goodness

Ahead of Nov. 6 Anambra state guber election, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja assured the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Sen. Andy Uba, the best of luck.

Buhari at State House, Abuja while formally receiving Sen. Uba, said he was anxious for Uba’s success at the poll.

“I am happy to formally welcome you. I certainly wish you the best of luck. I’m anxious for your success, and will closely follow,” Buhari said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

“Those were the words of President Muhammadu Buhari as he, Tuesday at State House, Abuja, formally received Senator Andy Uba, the Anambra State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 election,” Adesina said.

Uba was accompanied to the event by the Chairman, Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, who is also Chairman, Campaign Council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and George Akume, Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Buni said APC daily received new entrants from Anambra state, citing the recent decamping of Senators Stella Oduah and Joy Emodi, adding that “Anambra is ripe for us, and we will work together for victory.”

In his remarks, Gov Uzodinma, as Chairman of the Campaign Council, assured the President that the message of the Party would be taken to the people of Anambra, “which will translate to victory for us in November.”

He also thanked the President for making the job easier, “because of the integrity and honour you have in Nigeria.

“Your name opens doors for us, and lots of people come into our party today because of it.”

“By the grace of God, we will be successful,” Uzodinma concluded