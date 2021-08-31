…Commends ADC for Taking the Lead
A non-partisan leadership development advocacy organization, the Not Too
Young To Perform (NTYTP) group has challenged the Peoples Democratic
Party (PDP) on youth inclusiveness at the top levels of the the
political parties.
The NTYTP in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday and signed by its the
National Coordinator, Comrade James Ezema, urged all opposition parties
who mean business ahead of the 2023 general elections to consider
younger politicians with digital minds for their National Chairmanship
positions and other top party leadership jobs.
“We encourage the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of its planned
National Convention, and all other opposition political parties to
deliberately activate the modalities to ensure their top party positions
are clinched by capable young people.
“Nigeria cannot win the war against corruption until there is a
conscious generational shift that paves way for emergence of
incorruptible young Nigerians with capacity to run our political
parties.
“In a digital age propelled by ICT innovative solutions, Nigerian
political parties, especially the opposition parties, cannot afford to
continue to recycle older politicians who should have retired from
active politics.
“We therefore urge young people across the country to actively
participate in patrician politics and bring their energy and innovative
mindset to bear on their political activities and leadership
capabilities.
“The entire country is waiting for a new country’s leadership that would
run the country in line with global trends, and this starts from
political party leadership”, the NTYTP noted.