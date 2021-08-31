Advertisement

…Commends ADC for Taking the Lead

A non-partisan leadership development advocacy organization, the Not Too

Young To Perform (NTYTP) group has challenged the Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP) on youth inclusiveness at the top levels of the the

political parties.

The NTYTP in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday and signed by its the

National Coordinator, Comrade James Ezema, urged all opposition parties

who mean business ahead of the 2023 general elections to consider

younger politicians with digital minds for their National Chairmanship

positions and other top party leadership jobs.

“We encourage the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of its planned

National Convention, and all other opposition political parties to

deliberately activate the modalities to ensure their top party positions

are clinched by capable young people.

“Nigeria cannot win the war against corruption until there is a

conscious generational shift that paves way for emergence of

incorruptible young Nigerians with capacity to run our political

parties.

“In a digital age propelled by ICT innovative solutions, Nigerian

political parties, especially the opposition parties, cannot afford to

continue to recycle older politicians who should have retired from

active politics.

“We therefore urge young people across the country to actively

participate in patrician politics and bring their energy and innovative

mindset to bear on their political activities and leadership

capabilities.

“The entire country is waiting for a new country’s leadership that would

run the country in line with global trends, and this starts from

political party leadership”, the NTYTP noted.