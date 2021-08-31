Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has signed the Anti-Grazing Bill passed by the State House of Assembly into law....

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has signed the Anti-Grazing Bill passed by the State House of Assembly into law.

Akeredolu signed the bill into law at his office in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday.

“The move is in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum at its last meeting in Lagos where September 1st was set as the deadline for Governors in Southern Nigeria to sign the Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law,” Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, quoted the governor to have said.

“This is worthwhile and a very laudable development aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo State.

“It is very pertinent to aver and indeed, reiterate that the Law shall rather, engender a more cordial, mutually benefiting relationship amongst residents of the State irrespective of ethnicity, religion or creed. For emphasis, no particular group of persons is the target.

“While it is the hope of Government that all residents would take an ample advantage of this Law to enhance our socio-economic well being in Ondo State, compliance of same shall be given the utmost attention. Government shall pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance.

“In this regard, details of the new Law shall be made available to the public for proper information, more depth of understanding on contents as well as other relevant areas.”

There has been controversy over the ban on open grazing.