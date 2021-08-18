Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

All roads on Aug. 22 lead to NEROS Stadium, Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra state for the finals of the maiden edition of the Igwe Nanka YSFON Anambra U-17 Championship.

The 24 team journey that began on June 12, 2021 has reached a crescendo with Aguata FC and GP World FAset for youthful hostilities

Harkdove FC and Jefab FA will trade tackles to know who goes home with the royal bronze medal.

A total of twenty four (24) football academies participated in the royalty backed tournament which has given the Engr. Akonam Obiefuna led YSFON in Anambra state a fresh voice.

According to the YSFON Anambra state Tournament Organizing Team Chairman, Prince Michael Mbaezue, the tournament from the beginning recorded huge success.

He said that the tournament provided YSFON ample opportunity to fish out real U-17 talents that would benefit the state and the nation.

He called on soccer loving Ndi Anambra to turn out en masse to witness good youthful football and cheer the teams.

Various prices will be given to the teams including but not limited to best players, best goalkeeper, highest goal scorer, fair play etc. Most disciplined team will be encouraged

The third place match will be played by 1.30pm while the finals will kick off by 3.pm.

Great sports men and women, administrators, promoters, and grassroot football developers around Nigeria will be around to witness the history making tournament.

Some of the expected dignitaries include: Igwe Godwin Ezeilo ( Obu- Nanka), Chairman Anambra state Sports Commission, Tony Oli, Poly Emenike, CEO Neros pharmaceutical and MD Neros Stadium, Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Donatus Agu-Ejidike, Vice Chairman Anambra state football Association (ANSFA), Victor Aniekwena and Anambra FA Football Ambassador, Maureen Mmadu.