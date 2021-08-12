Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Sports-loving Nigerians, today, August 12, remember their soccer star, Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, popularly known as Samuel Okwaraji who died on the field of play 32 years ago.

Among notable Nigerians who have added their voices to remember the late former Super Eagles midfielder is Honourable Uzoma Nkem-Abonta who currently represents Ukwa East/West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Abonta on Thursday lamented the unacceptable medical inadequacies within the sporting arena in the country.

He pointed out that Samuel Okwaraji’s life probably would have been saved if adequate medical facilitates were available to attend to his needs before rushing him to the hospital.

“It is a shame that Samuel Okwaraji just died like that. Not much has been done to accord him national recognition in view of the sacrifice he made to uplift Nigerian sports.

“If there were medical facilities to attend to him, probably the story would have been different today,” he said.

The Abia State lawmaker pointed out that the government does not seem to have learned any lesson from Samuel Okwaraji’s experience by overhauling Nigeria’s sports business with adequate medicals in case of emergencies.

“Accurate medical response mechanism must be available in all our sports facilities to meet the medical emergencies of both players and spectators,” he advised.

Sam Okwaraji, born on 19 May 1964 in Orlu, Imo State, Nigeria, died 32 years ago of congestive heart failure in the 77th minute of a World Cup qualification match against Angola at the Lagos National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State on 12 August 1989.