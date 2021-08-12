Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Gov.Willie Obiano of Anambra state, former governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke, former presidential hopeful, Prof Kingsley Moghalu and Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce have extoll the former Secretary-General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

The quartet were among dignitaries who graced the the 10th Chief Emeka Anyaoku Lecture Series in Awka on Thursday.

In their separate remarks during the ocassion, which had the theme; Leadership and Good Governance in Nigeria, the dignitaries praised Anyaoku for his contributions to humanity, describing him as a glowing light in the country.

Obiano in his welcome remark said: “Not only have we come under the shadow of the greatness of one of our icons; but we have also come under the powerful influence of the ideals and philosophies that formed the foundations of his entire life’s work and remarkable career, that changed the interface between nation states.

“This event could not have come at a better time. Anambra is on the brink of change. A serious political whirlwind is blowing across Anambra state at the moment.

“I have no doubt that a lecture on Leadership and Good Governance will help to remind Ndi Anambra that their number one consideration should always be about which party and candidate would give us good governance!

“As governor of Anambra state, I have continued to draw inspiration from the towering legacies of Your Excellency (Anyaoku) in public service. I have always said to myself, if Chief Emeka Anyaoku could lead the Commonwealth of Nations with all the diversities and complexities that came with it, then the least I could do is to offer good leadership to Ndi Anambra.

“I am often inspired when I remember that as Nigeria’s alternative representative in the United Nations Special Committee on Apartheid he drafted the resolution that changed the way the world treated political detainees in South Africa during the Apartheid era.

“He was 30 years old then. Instructively, that marked the curve in a historic career that has inspired successive generations across continents, cultures and religions. That is the true meaning of impact!

“Here in Anambra state, my team and I have made great efforts to carry the lamp of excellence which Chief Anyaoku had lifted very high on the international stage with dignity and honour.

“We have sought innovative and effective ways of touching lives and changing the landscape with good governance.

“We have rolled out policies, programmes and projects that have become monuments to our vision and mission in government. Now in our final year in office, we can hold our heads up high and proudly look at how far we have come,” Obiano said.

Also speaking, former governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke said, “Chief Emeka Anyaoku is a gift from Obosi people to Anambra, a gift from Anambra to Nigeria, and a gift from Nigeria to the rest of the world.”

The guest lecturer, Prof Kingsley Moghalu while delivering the lecture under the topic: leadership and and the challenge of development in Nigeria, charged Nigerian leaders to sit up and deliver good governance.

He listed elements of good governance to include; effectiveness, transparency, accountability, rule of law, inclusion/ participation and efficiency.