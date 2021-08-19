Advertisement

The dualization of Sam Njoma Road under the leadership of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reached completion stage.

The road linking Dogon Yaro roundabout to Zaranda Hotel had been upgraded to a dual carriageway with culverts while installation of street lights on progress.

Sam Njoma Road is one of the numerous laudable projects initiated by the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed with a view to modernizing the State capital for the economic growth of the State.