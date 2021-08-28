Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has stated that the Commission will turn attention to real estate in its anti-corruption drive.

Mr. Bawa made the statement when he received members of the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee Investigating Real Estate Developers, led by the Chairman, Honourable Blessing Onyeche Onuh, at the headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja.

Bawa urged the House of Representatives to insist on the enforcement of regulations by relevant authorities in the real estate sector.

He said this will help to check sharp practices and money laundering by operators in the sector.

He said: “Real estate is the highest avenue through which corrupt Nigerians launder proceeds of crime.