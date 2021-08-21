Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu is set to start operation as Ethiopian Airline has announced their readiness to commence flight operations.

On Aug. 24, 2019, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) shutdown the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu for major repairs.

The authority said the action was aimed at resolving the safety and security concerns to flight operations.

Advertisement

After 371 days of shutting down the airport, on Aug. 30, 2020, the airport was opened for operation by the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika after he confirmed the airport fit to commence operations.

After over one year the airport became functional, the international wing is yet to commence operations.

However, Ethiopian has revealed that the airline will commence operations on Sept. 15, 2021.

“Ethiopian Airline is pleased to announce that it will commence thrice weekly services (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) to Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, Nigeria starting September 15, 2021,” the notice reads.