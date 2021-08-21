Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

An uncertainty played out on Friday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka , Anambra state when an undergraduate was found dead inside one of the hostel blocks in the institution.

The deceased who hails from Isuikwuato local Government area of Abia state was said to be a two hundred level male student studying Industrial Physics.

An eye Witness said that the deceased locked himself inside the room and when the door was broken, he was seen dangling with rope around his neck.

Other sources said he never showed any sign of depression before the incident as he was a quiet and calm student.

In an interview , the Chief Security Officer of the Institution, Mr Ken Chukwura said the roommates of the deceased had been invited for further questioning while investigation has also commenced into the circumstances surrounding the sad incident.

Chukwura however called on the students to go about their activities without fear as the situation was under control.

Confirming the incident , the Police Public Relations Officer, in Anambra state , Mr Tochukwu Ikenga described the incident as unfortunate , noting that investigation had commenced.

A combined team of school security, the Nigerian Police and top principal officers of the institution were on ground before the corpse was evacuated to the mortuary.

On our arrived the hostel block , students gathered in their numbers expressing shock over the incident while security operatives made effort to evacuate the remains.