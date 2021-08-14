Advertisement

Students at the federal university of Jos, Plateau State find themselves sleeping in panic as the menace of banditry reached the hostels of the federal institution. According to information available to 247ureports.com gathered from sources within the federal institution, the bandits believed to be either killer Fulani herdsmen or Boko Haram launched an attack at the hostel of the university at about 7:30pm.

Sporadic gunshots were heard at the entrance of the institution. The shots were coming from various direction. The attacker were approaching the female hostel when the students began running for their lives – and raising alarms – and making contacts with the outside world.

Although details remain sketchy, it was gathered that the security forces responded to the scene and repelled the bandits – who ran away. The security forces included the military forces who rode in motorcycles and Pickup trucks, and police officers who came fully geared.

The security forces instructed the students to remain indoors inside their respective hostels – that there is a likelihood the attackers may return.

The police public relations officer, Gabriel Ubah told 247ureports that the police were at the scene already to provide needed security.

Presently, the students appear unsettled. Some of the students are yet to be accounted for.

The failed attack comes hours after bandits attacked and killed 25 travelers and injured 14 along Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state. The victims were attacked while travelling from Bauchi en-route Jos to Ikare in Ondo state.

