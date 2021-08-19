Advertisement

The Zenith Labour Party has asked the All Progressives Congress, All Progressives Grand Alliance and the Peoples Democratic Party, to withdraw from the Anambra State governorship poll.

The party said its demand become necessary in the light of the crisis within the parties and the effect it could have on the peace and stability of the state if they were allowed to participate in the polls.

State Publicity Secretary of the ZLP campaign council, Afam Ofomata said this at a press conference, in Awka, on Wednesday.

Ofomata said, “We are urging the APC, PDP as well as APGA to immediately withdraw from the November 6 Anambra governorship election, as they do not have valid candidates for the election.

“The PDP, APGA and APC have irredeemably mismanaged their nomination processes, leading to invalid candidates, endless litigations, bitter infighting, confusion and inability to forge a direction.”

Meanwhile, bishops from Pentecostal churches from across Nigeria will on September 17, converge on Awka, Anambra State, for a prayer rally to avert rigging and other forms of electoral malpractices in the governorship election.

Chairman of the state chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Moses Ezedebego said this at a press conference, in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday.