The Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike has signed in law the Value Added Tax [VAT] into law along with other sensitive four other laws that include a ban on open grazing.

The Governor signed the Bills into law at 11am today at the Government House at Rivers State.

He signed the law in defiance to the federal government and called on other State government to do the same. He cited Lagos and Ogun State government.

The details of the VAT law are not readily available but it is understood that the State law would mandate that the State collect their VAT and to keep the VAT collected by Rivers State instead of remitting it to the federal government.

Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly at the signing

