By Favour Goodness

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra says the Anambra West Council Area, which is endowed with human resources is envisioned to unlock the socio-economic potentials of the state as it stands to reap bountifully the benefits of planning and effective land use.

Obiano, represented by Commissioner for Lands and Rural Development, Mr Bonaventure Enemali disclosed this during the public presentation of the Council’s 12-years Development Plan to stakeholders in Awka.

He said that the Master or Development Plan was designed to propel the sustainable growth of the area by re-organising the area and infusing it with supporting infrastructure to create a more livable, lively and lovely environment for the Anambra West population.

He said that the Plan, which was initiated a few years ago, had been revived to complement and align with the present Administration`s Theme agenda of Willie Obiano.

“It gives me great pleasure to state that the Council Area, has by this noble course, received the well-deserved attention of the state Government, while its potentials, natural, man-made and human, have been considered, mapped and modelled to achieve the policy directives of my Pillars Agenda,” he said.

”This project is envisioned as a tool that will provide a comprehensive development policy for the people in the area over the next 50 years, for it is designed to focus on ensuring a sustainable and inclusive environment which includes all spheres of the Anambra West: Economic, Social and Cultural,”

He explained that the Council Area was endowed with well built-up settlements, very rich historical culture, expansive wetlands and rain forest zones, all that was yet to be fully explored for the inherent and chain potentials.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Anambra West Local Government Area, Sir Sylvester Okafor, said that the plan would be an achievable through an outlined approach.

He admonished the people against vandalizing government infrastructure as the first step to bringing growth and development.

In his remark, the Chairman of the Committee, Igwe Pius Omachonu and his Vice, Prof. Chukwuemeka Jaja-Nwanegbo, said that the plan was tailored in a way to make it achievable through an implementation monitoring process, divided into four years each to be reviewed, including harnessing the agricultural potentials amongst others in the local government.