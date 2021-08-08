Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has threatened legal action against those who falsely attribute some “invented comments on political and other issues” to her on social media.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday by Paul C Nwabuikwu, her Media Adviser.

“It has come to our attention that invented comments on political and other issues falsely attributed to the former Minister of Finance, now DG, World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are being disseminated on online platforms as well as on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media.

“These efforts are obviously directed at mischief-making as the faceless people behind them are seeking to make Dr Okonjo-Iweala a tool of whatever agenda they are pursuing,” part of the statement reads.

While noting that the fake comments are part of a longstanding pattern of misusing the name of the current WTO DG, a phenomenon which he claims has increased in recent times, Nwabuikwu cites an instance where the WTO boss’ name was being used to advertise all kinds of public events without any prior discussion with her or her express permission to do same.

“These actions are clearly wrong and her office has had to respond to enquiries on issues and events that she knows nothing about.

“We urge the persons or groups responsible to desist from their unethical and illegal activities as Dr Okonjo-Iweala may be forced to explore legal options to stop the misuse of her name.”