By Favour Goodness

Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has finally abolished the Eze Ndigbo title within his domain.

This is coming five years after the Akure monarch first abolished the use of Eze Ndigbo title in his kingdom.

He spoke when he installed Chief Umenweke Titus as the new traditionally recognised Igbo leader for the Igbo community in his domain.

The new Akure Igbo leader took his oath of allegiance at the Ojukoto’s court of the Deji’s Palace.

Performing the rite on the new Igbo leader, the Asamo of Akure Kingdom, High Chief Rotimi Olusanya, urged him to toe the path of honour and integrity.

Olusanya urged him to lead the Igbo community rightly and ensure cordial relationship between them and the Akure people.

He charged him to ensure there is a continued mutually beneficial relationship between the Igbo community and her host.

Chief Press Secretary to the Akure monarch, Mr Michael Adeyeye, explained the five- year wait was to enable the Igbo community present a consensus candidate that would be acceptable to them.

Adeyeye said there was need to carry out background check on the candidate as well as antecedents before finally installing him to give direction to the Igbo community.

According to him: “We have inter-married, we share businesses together among other things. It is pertinent to say without any iota of doubt that the Igbo have been very instrumental and contributed in no small measure to the success story of the economic viability of Akure land.”

The new Igbo leader promised to ensure greater bond of unity between the Igbos and the Akure people.

“We are one, we have our houses, businesses and families here. Therefore we are an inseparable part of the Akure community,”he said.

The Akure monarch insisted all villages in Akure North local government remained under his domain.

Oba Aladetoyinbo said the power to appoint minor Chiefs, Olus, Baales and Olojas remained his prerogative, which he lawfully exercised when he installed Chief Mekaisi Akinremi as the Olu of Ilado-Elemo in March, 2020.

The Deji of Akure, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Adeyeye Michael, said various court pronouncements have affirmed him as the consenting authority in the appointment of minor Chiefs, Olus, Baales and Olojas not minding the bifurcation of the old Akure Local Government.

He urged security agencies to arrest one Rotimi Tominiyi, who he alleged has been misinforming the public and illegally parading himself as the Olu of Ilado-Elemo.