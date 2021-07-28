Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



The former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ohakim who was at the helm of Imo affairs in the State between ‪2007-2011‬ announced his defection on Tuesday after he met with Governor Hope Uzodinma’s aides and APC Chieftains.



It was further gathered that the defection took place at Okohia, the country home of former governor in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area.



Ohakim was elected as governor of Imo State from 2007 to 2012 under the political platform of Peoples Progressive Party (PPA), later abandoned his party PPA and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from where he defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.