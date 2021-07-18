Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The recent political turn around with the release of the list of candidates from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have brought tears to some and great jubilation for others.

“Such is politics. For APGA, the Camp of Soludo/ Oye have been left in confusion and a great deal of sadness.



“For the Umeoji/ Jude Okeke camp, it’s a spice of Jubilation as a metaphor to what Victory feels like,” Comrade, Ụlọka Chukwubụikem, Director Media and Publicity, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji Campaign Organisation, has said in a statement in Awka on Saturday.

He described the Camp of Soludo as those screaming injustice who themselves are the perpetrators of the said injustice.

“Those crying injustice the most are themselves, the perpetrators of evil, unjustness, inequity, corruption, cruelty, brutality, tyranny, despotism, repression, suppression, exploitation, bias, prejudice, bigotry, favouritism, partiality, one-sidedness, discrimination, and intolerance, they would always rush to blackmail their victims and seek public sympathy whenever their evil would turn against them.”

“For him, it is important to place the parties interest first rather than personal interest. He believes that the disqualification of Hon. Umeoji was for the interest of a selected few who in their selfishness, did not consider the common interest of the party. He assures of their willingness to work for the common good of the party. It should also be APGA first. In his words, he stated this:

“We must not allow any atom of evil to thrive nor prevail when men of conscience, dignity and nobility are still standing tall. We are wiling and ever ready both physical and otherwise to protect the image of APGA and the victory of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and Professor Orogbu, as both Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates of our great party.”

“What can be more despotic and tyrannical than defrauding your party members, yet disqualify them from their rights just to favor unholy alliance?

“The victory of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji KSJI is a testament and indication that evil can not triumph over Justice and truth no matter the disguise.

“We will deploy every paraphernalia, known and unknown to destablize any of their evil agenda.

“APGA is free from the clutches of the emperors, the victory of Umeoji has returned power to the people and hope to the ordinary man and wowan.

“Get your votes ready, APGA is back on the ballot with the best combo possible for November Gubernatorial elections,” Ụlọka said.