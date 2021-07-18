Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recent disqualification of Prof. Charles Soludo as the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) cannot stand, but a distraction that will soon be legally restored.

This was declared in a statement signed by High Chief Uchenna Okokoba, Director of Mobilization Soludo For Positive Change (SPC) Rivers State Chapter on Saturday.

The e governorship candidates’ list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Friday came as a surprise to many as prominent names including that of Soludo and Mr Valentine Ozigbo who were expected to contest for APGA and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively were missing.

While Rep Chukwuma Umeoji was listed for APGA, that of PDP had no candidate on the list.

Sen. Andy Uba and Dr Akachukwu Nwankpo were listed for all Progressives Congress (APC) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) alongside their deputies.

“So it is in the hands of the courts to over turn any wicked manipulation of man,” he said.

Okokoba said that in Channel TV at about 7pm last night the Publicity Secretary of INEC, Mr Festus Okoye made some revealing statements that INEC recognizes Chief Oye as the APGA Chairman and Prof. C.C. Soludo as the Governorship Candidate of APGA.

“But INEC being a law abiding institution acted according to the ruling of the Federal High Court in Jigawa State, but at same time that INEC will also act on the instruction of a competent superior court when asked order wise.

According to him, APGA has given indication and readiness to challenge the obnoxious and kangaroo judgement.

He said the court in Jigawa State has no jurisdiction to pass such judgement, even if they have, why will a court pass a ruling of that magnitude without hearing from the other party involved in the case to defend themselves.

“So, there is a great issue of lack of fair hearing. The ruling is dead ab initio (from beginning),” Okokoba said.

He said that in the case of Aguma Vs Apc, the Court in Rivers State imposed Aguma to be the State acting Chairman of APC in Rivers State, but after all the legal tussles, the Supreme Court overturned that ruling, by stating that the courts do not have rights to impose leaders on any political party.

“The foundations the factions used to sack the leaders of APGA are built on quacks and and can not stand, and the whole world watched live and knows who is the authentic APGA Leaders and Governorship Flag bearer elected through the APGA primaries on the 23rd of June, 2021 which Prof C.C Soludo won by 94% of votes cast on that day.

“What the factions are trying to do is to cause distractions and bring unnecessary fear to Soludo support groups. Take it to the bank, Soludo will be Governor of Anambra State come Nov. 6,” Okokoba affirmed.