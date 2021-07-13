Advertisement



By Favour Goodness

The determination of who will be the candidate of any political party including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a choice for the party.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...



Mr Okelo Madukaife, Publicity Secretary of the party in Anambra state in a statement in Awka on Tuesday said, that

to rubbish institutions of governance in the process of that struggle is of concern to all, no less All Progressive Congress (APC).

He, therefore, said the invasion of a court promises by an obviously sponsored mob on July 12, to intimidate a judge to decide one way or another is one PDP aberration too many.



“Anambra state has had it to the teeth in history,” he said

Madukaife said that eighten years ago in the same July a sitting governor was abducted, based on desperation from one side in an intra – party feud of the same party.

“So bad did yesterday’s episode get that the name of the judge was written on a placard and vulgar chants pervaded the mob. In that instance two courts were momentarily created-Court of Law and Court of Mayhem.

“We are not deceived by the press statement swiftly issued by Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, factional candidate of the PDP purporting to condemn the incident.

“There is only one beneficiary of that nonetheless condemnable practice and that is Ozigbo.

“Those contracted demonstrators were funded by somebody and those who run with the hare and chase with the hounds cannot be trusted with power.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela :” Anyone who changes his principle, depending on who he is dealing with cannot lead a state”

“That benefit of an unconventional intrusion of the sanctity of the court will not come to Ozigbo at the expense of the integrity of the judiciary which Anambra state, which currently suffers under-funding as APGA-controlled state government continues to hold on to the allocation of the third arm,”Madukaife said.

According to him, PDP is not the only party that has issues arising from the primaries, yet PDP will be the first to make one more attempt to collapse the state on that account.

“Like the famed Caesar’s wife Judicial officers must remain beyond reproach.

“Those who are agrieved based on the conduct of any judge have the National Judicial Council (NJC) to look towards in ventilating such grievances.

“An aspiring governor ought to have known that, and if this can happen, Anambra State needs to think three times before having anything to do with PDP.

“Our state does not need to do things the PDP way anymore. It requires a new way,” he said.