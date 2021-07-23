Advertisement





By Favour Goodness



The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is set to appear in court on Monday July 26th, as earlier scheduled.

It was widely reported that Kanu’s case may not come up on the said date due to an annual vacation for Nigerian Judges. The Judges’ Vacation is expected to last till September 17, 2021.

However, in a statement on Friday, Kanu’s lawyer, Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor revealed that the case will be called up for hearing as scheduled.

Advertisement

He wrote; “We have just received a confirmation from the Federal High Court, Abuja, that hearing on our client’s case above referred will still go on as earlier scheduled on Monday next week being the 26th Day of July 2021.”

The lawyer also called for prayers of Kanu’s supporters.